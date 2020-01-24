Tyra Biosciences launches with $50 million for small-molecule drugs for cancer

Tyra Biosciences has raised $50 million in series A financing to develop small-molecule drugs for treatment-resistant cancers. The Carlsbad, California–based start-up is focused on cancers that have acquired resistance to tyrosine kinase inhibitors, a class of more than 40 approved drugs. Tyra was founded in 2018 by Daniel Bensen, former head of immunology and protein chemistry at Cidara Therapeutics, and Todd Harris, founder and former CEO of Sienna Labs.
