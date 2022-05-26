Ube and Sumitomo to close plants in Japan

As part of a plan to focus on specialty chemicals, Ube will close plants in Japan that produce ammonia and the nylon raw material caprolactam. Ube says it will exit ammonia by 2030 and close a main caprolactam line in 2024. Production processes for both are big energy consumers, the firm adds. Separately, Sumitomo Chemical says it will shut its dyestuff plant in Osaka, Japan, by March 2023. The company entered the dyestuff business in 1944 with the acquisition of Japan Dyestuff Manufacturing.
