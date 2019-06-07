Vinyl makers launch sustainability initiative

The Vinyl Sustainability Council has launched an initiative called +Vantage Vinyl to advance sustainability goals for resin suppliers, additive makers, material compounders, vinyl product makers, and others. The effort requires those who sign on to reduce landfill use and emissions and commit to health and safety improvements. So far, eight companies have signed on: Chemours, Formosa Plastics, Mexichem, Occidental Chemical, PolyOne, Shintech, Sika, and Westlake Chemical. The council is hoping to get more than 800 companies in the vinyl value chain, including siding manufacturers and pipe extruders, to sign on in the next 5 to 10 years, Ned Monroe, CEO of the Vinyl Institute, tells C&EN. The trade organization created the council and is helping to underwrite the new program. Program adherents will have to undergo annual third-party certification to verify that they are meeting goals and can use a +Vantage logo on their products. About 60% of pre- and post-consumer vinyl waste in the US and Canada now goes into landfills, but the industry’s goal is to get recycling well above where it stands today. Monroe says the initiative will help participants “identify a return on investment in sustainability.”