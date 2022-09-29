White House chooses chemical engineer to lead semiconductor R&D office

Chemical engineer Eric K. Lin will be interim director of research and development for a new federal office focused on the US semiconductor industry.
Lin is currently director of the Material Measurement Laboratory at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), where he has worked since 1996.
In August, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act, which among other actions pledged to invest $50 billion in the US industry. The new office will be run jointly by the White House and the Department of Commerce, which oversees NIST; it will be located at the institute.
“These leaders bring decades of experience in government, industry and the R&D space, with a special emphasis on standing up and implementing large-scale programs,” Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo says in a statement. “Their work will be essential to bolstering our supply chains, spurring historic investments in research, strengthening our national security, and creating good-paying jobs for the American people.”
NIST’s Material Measurement Laboratory is a reference lab for the US chemical, biological, and materials sciences. Lin previously led the institute’s electronics group, where he established a center focused on semiconductors and was chief of the Materials Science and Engineering Division.
Lin has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Princeton University and a master’s and PhD in chemical engineering from Stanford University.
