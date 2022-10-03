Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 3, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 35

The chemistry of the core drives our planet’s magnetic field and holds clues about Earth’s history. Geochemists are going to extremes to understand it

Cover image:The chemistry of the core drives our planet’s magnetic field and holds clues about Earth’s history. Geochemists are going to extremes to understand it.

Credit: Jason Stout

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“The food system of the future needs to be more distributed and local.”

Elise Golan, director for sustainable development, US Department of Agriculture

Geochemistry

Chemists journey to the center of the Earth

Chemistry’s fight against food waste

A third of all food goes to waste in the US; several companies are trying to stop it

Career Ladder: Miranda Paley

Discovering an interest in communications led this chemist from the lab to publishing to policy

  • Synthesis

    Blue-light special offers sweeter route to 𝐶-glycosides

    Glycosyl sulfones need no catalyst for light-triggered radical coupling

  • Start-ups

    Pheon launches for antibody-drug conjugates to treat cancer

  • Drug Development

    Experimental Alzheimer’s treatment nails Phase 3 clinical trials

    Lecanemab slowed cognitive decline in patients with a mild form of the disease

Science Concentrates

Research Integrity

Federal judge acquits chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao of wire fraud

The University of Kansas professor awaits sentencing on 1 count of making false statements

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Better bubbles, massive mammals

 

Job listings

