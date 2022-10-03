Quote of the Week

October 3, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 35
The chemistry of the core drives our planet’s magnetic field and holds clues about Earth’s history. Geochemists are going to extremes to understand it
Credit: Jason Stout
“The food system of the future needs to be more distributed and local.”
A third of all food goes to waste in the US; several companies are trying to stop it
Discovering an interest in communications led this chemist from the lab to publishing to policy
Glycosyl sulfones need no catalyst for light-triggered radical coupling
Lecanemab slowed cognitive decline in patients with a mild form of the disease
The University of Kansas professor awaits sentencing on 1 count of making false statements