World Chemical Outlook 2019: Around the globe

Early last month, the US and China declared a three-month truce in their trade conflict after a meeting between their respective leaders. But as the meeting was going on, Canadian authorities quietly arrested a senior executive from Chinese electronics firm Huawei at the request of the US, a move that triggered fierce protests from China. This messy end to 2018 ensured that the US-China trade spat will continue to make headlines in 2019. As C&EN went to press, trade negotiators from both sides were meeting in Beijing.

Takeaways The US is due on March 1 to increase a tax on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25%. A long conflict could hamper investment in the US petrochemical sector. China’s electronics industry will encourage development of local raw material suppliers.﻿

The conflict began in March when the US, in an effort to convince China to change certain investment and intellectual property policies, threatened to impose a 25% import tax on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. The US not only made good on the threat but also started collecting a 10% tax on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. China retaliated by introducing taxes on $110 billion worth of US products.

Chemicals are an important component of US-China trade. The American Chemistry Council (ACC), which represents the US chemical industry, calculates that over 1,000 US chemicals and plastics, worth nearly $11 billion per year, are affected by China’s retaliatory tariffs. On the US side, buyers have to pay more for over 1,500 Chinese chemicals and plastics worth more than $15 billion.

“The tariffs will cut off U.S. manufacturers from international supply chains and from importing inputs that help keep them competitive in the global marketplace,” the ACC commented in September.

Depending on the chemical or plastic, the tariffs could have a variety of effects. In the case of polyolefins, for example, the tariffs imposed by China could reduce investment in new facilities in the US.

$15.4 billion Value of Chinese chemicals and plastics targeted by US tariffs $10.8 billion Value of US chemicals and plastics facing Chinese tariffs Source: American Chemistry Council

China’s retaliatory tariffs on petrochemicals and plastics are lowering the financial returns on US-based plants, making the construction of new facilities less likely, according to Ashish Chitalia, a principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie Chemicals, an industry consultant. China is the world’s largest market for basic plastics, and tariff rates of 5 to 25% hurt US competitiveness, he explains.

On the other hand, Chitalia notes, higher prices for Chinese-made plastic goods could lead to new investments in the US by plastic processors.

For chemicals used by the electronics industry, the impact of a long trade war would be profound. Lita Shon-Roy, president of the electronic materials consulting firm Techcet, says US materials suppliers could gradually lose what share they have of the Chinese market.

“Eventually, China will minimize their dependency on American-made goods through vertical integration and rerouting their supply chain to the exclusion of the US,” Shon-Roy says. In the US, the electronics industry has had to absorb price increases in excess of 25% for certain Chinese-made materials, she adds.

If the US and China don’t come to an agreement before March 1, $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that the US currently taxes at 10% will have their rate increased to 25%. China will certainly retaliate, but as it is running out of US imports to tax, it may impose new restrictions on US companies.