Quote of the Week

January 14, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 2
Looking ahead to the biggest issues for chemistry worldwide, including geopolitical and economic drivers, market prospects, and environmental factors
Cover image:Cover of C&EN, January 14, 2019.
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock
As lawsuits pile up and government pressure rises, firefighting-foam makers reconsider the environmental cost of fluorosurfactants
New assays and biomarkers are bringing the decades-long quest to develop a blood test for Alzheimer’s disease closer to the finish line
With the world’s grayest society, the country is becoming a preferred location to test new materials addressing the needs of the elderly
A consortium’s members move forward on transforming oral dosage–form manufacturing
Lilly’s $8 billion purchase of Loxo Oncology is one of several announced at San Francisco event