The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

January 14, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 2

Looking ahead to the biggest issues for chemistry worldwide, including geopolitical and economic drivers, market prospects, and environmental factors﻿

Volume 97 | Issue 2
Quote of the Week

“We need to come up with fluorine-free foam. But what’s available now can’t meet specification.”

John Farley, director of fire test operations, US Naval Research Laboratory

Business

C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook 2019﻿﻿﻿﻿

What is the price of fire safety?

As lawsuits pile up and government pressure rises, firefighting-foam makers reconsider the environmental cost of fluorosurfactants

A blood test for Alzheimer’s disease draws near

New assays and biomarkers are bringing the decades-long quest to develop a blood test for Alzheimer’s disease closer to the finish line

  • Consumer Products

    Japan is a proving ground for the senior market

    With the world’s grayest society, the country is becoming a preferred location to test new materials addressing the needs of the elderly

  • Outsourcing

    An engineering center at Rutgers fosters continuous tableting

    A consortium’s members move forward on transforming oral dosage–form manufacturing

Science Concentrates

Mergers & Acquisitions

Deals at J.P. Morgan health-care meeting signal busy M&A year

Lilly’s $8 billion purchase of Loxo Oncology is one of several announced at San Francisco event

Business & Policy Concentrates

Doctoral treats and moneyed scientists

 

