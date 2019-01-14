World Chemical Outlook 2019: Major Markets

Credit: BASF

Trade tensions among the US, Europe, and China will escalate and lead to shifts in global supply chains, say analysts at the credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service. Those tensions have already been felt in the automotive sector, where the outlook is for marginal increases in sales of cars and light trucks.

Takeaways A slowdown in vehicle sales will hurt chemical makers. A no-deal Brexit will lead to lower UK vehicle sales and cut output. Tariffs will increase consumer costs.

The slowing growth will have a trickle-down effect on chemical makers. BASF, for instance, says its business with the automotive sector has been slipping since the third quarter of 2018. In particular, demand from customers in China slowed “significantly,” the world’s largest chemical maker says. A major factor in the slowdown, BASF says, is the trade conflict now underway between the US and China.

Overall, analysts at Moody’s are forecasting that global light-vehicle sales will increase 1.3% in 2019, down from 1.5% this year. China, which experienced double-digit sales growth as recently as 2016, saw sales drop in 2018 and may see little growth in 2019.

The UK’s approaching Brexit from the European Union could cost the UK car industry $10 billion in annual revenue, according to the consulting firm LMC Automotive. Light-vehicle production could fall to 1.4 million units in 2019 from 1.6 million in 2018 if tariffs rise under a no-deal Brexit scenario, LMC says.

500,000 fewer cars US auto sales are projected to slip 3% to 16.7 million compared with 17.2 million in 2018. Sources: Cox Automotive.

In the US, vehicle sales are likely to fall as tariffs and talk of a downturn spook the economy, despite current good conditions. Cox Automotive, an Atlanta-based auto research service, says US car sales will drop to about 16.7 million units this year from 17.2 million in 2018. The threat of new tariffs influenced consumers to purchase vehicles in 2018 rather than postpone to 2019, the firm concludes. Higher interest rates and stock market volatility are likely to contribute to this year’s decline, Cox adds.

Economists at the American Chemistry Council (ACC), which represents major US chemical producers, acknowledge that US auto production is set to fall in 2019, but they point out that the plastic and chemical content of vehicles is rising as the use of steel continues to decline. That trend will somewhat mute the impact of vehicle sales declines on chemical makers.

According to the ACC, each vehicle built in the US represents over $3,250 in chemical content, up from $2,664 in 2008. That content includes adhesives, coatings, fibers, plastic resins, rubber-processing chemicals, and synthetic fluids.

Complicating matters for both chemical makers and automakers are tariffs that the US and China have imposed on chemicals and other goods imported from each other. “Tariffs raise prices,” points out Ray Will, a director at the consulting firm IHS Markit. “The list of items from China subject to tariffs is staggering,” he says. For example, US auto-part makers that use fluoropolymers imported from China were hurt because of the tariffs, he notes.

US makers of the polymers, used in under-hood seals, benefited because they could raise prices, Will says. But in the end, he notes, consumers will have to bear the increased costs.