Wren debuts to tackle protein misfolding

Wren Therapeutics has raised $23 million in series A financing to develop small-molecule and antibody drugs that target protein misfolding diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The Cambridge, England-based firm was founded in 2016 by chemists and physicists at the University of Cambridge and Lund University. Wren says it uses concepts from the physical sciences, rather than biology, to uncover the chemical kinetics of protein misfolding.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter