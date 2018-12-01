WuXi NextCode acquires Irish population database

WuXi NextCode, the genomics affiliate of WuXi AppTec, has acquired Genomics Medicine Ireland (GMI), a genomics firm launched in 2015. GMI and other investors now plan to spend up to $400 million to establish a genomics database for Ireland. GMI aims to enroll about 10% of the Irish population in a gene-sequencing program in which participants will contribute detailed medical and health data. WuXi claims that data on Ireland’s genetically homogeneous population will create a unique asset for pharmaceutical firms that partner with GMI.
