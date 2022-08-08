WuXi adds plants to Changzhou complex

WuXi STA, the pharmaceutical contract services division of WuXi AppTec, has expanded oligonucleotide and peptide manufacturing with a new large-scale facility at its Changzhou, China, complex. The 2,840 m2 oligonucleotide plant includes four large-scale production lines and more than 20 smaller units, increasing the capacity for a single synthesis run from 1.9 mol to 6.0 mol. The 2,068 m2 peptide plant features three production lines with reactors that accommodate up to 1,000 L, increasing WuXi’s total reactor volume for solid-phase peptide synthesis to 6,490 L. The company announced the opening of a plant for high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients at Changzhou in June, and last month, the opening of a continuous manufacturing plant at the site.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter