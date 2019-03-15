Anheuser-Busch buys rice from crops grown with Indigo’s microbes

Beer maker Anheuser-Busch will buy 2.2 million bushels of rice grown from seeds supplied by Indigo Agriculture. Indigo develops microbial seed coatings and sells its branded seeds to contracted growers, who then sell their crop for a premium. The coated seeds will reduce water and nitrogen use by 10%, Indigo says, and save 10% in greenhouse gas emissions compared with benchmark values. The sale will help Anheuser-Busch meet goals for smart agriculture, watershed health, and carbon emission reductions, Indigo says.
