Animal nutrition firm Adisseo advances biobased methionine

The animal nutrition firm Adisseo and the French industrial biotech collective TWB say they have found a biological route to methionine, an animal feed amino acid now produced from petrochemicals. Adisseo says it will continue with the project with the goal of developing a pilot operation by 2020. Evonik Industries, an Adiseo competitor, acquired a biobased route to methionine from Metabolic Explorer last year.
