BASF resumes some vitamin sales after plant fire

BASF has lifted force majeure for several forms of vitamin A and E sold to the animal nutrition market. The company’s production of the vitamins was curtailed by a fire in November at its citral plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF expects to lift force majeure for human forms of the vitamins starting in August. The sale of citral and isoprenol-based aroma chemicals will begin in the fourth quarter, the firm expects.
