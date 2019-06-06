Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Agriculture

Bayer, Arvinas in broad protein degrader pact

The collaboration will for the first time expand the technology’s use into agriculture

by Lisa M. Jarvis﻿
June 6, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

A head shot of Arvinas CEO John Houston.
Credit: Arvinas
Arvinas CEO John Houston

Bayer has signed on with Arvinas to explore the use of protein degradation for both human therapeutic and agricultural applications. The funds from the deal, worth $110 million, will cover a drug discovery collaboration, an agricultural joint venture, and a roughly 4% stake in the New Haven, Connecticut–based biotech firm.

Whereas small-molecule drugs typically block the activity of their protein target, degraders prompt a protein to be broken down altogether. These bifunctional molecules feature one end that tethers to a protein of interest and another that links to an E3 ubiquitin ligase, which then earmarks the protein for the cell’s trash compactor, the proteasome.

Drug companies have in recent years invested heavily in the technology, which could allow chemists to tackle long-elusive proteins. Arvinas, which was founded in 2013 to commercialize research emerging from the labs of Yale University chemical biologist Craig Crews, earlier this year became the first biotech company to get a protein degrader—a prostate cancer drug—into human tests. The pact with Bayer will expand Arvinas’s therapeutic focus beyond oncology to include cardiovascular diseases and gynecology.

But it’s the agricultural component of the venture that truly forges into new territory. Bayer approached Arvinas several months ago to explore the idea of applying the technology to weeds and insect pests. Although the notion of developing agricultural products had never occurred to Arvinas, CEO John Houston says the company’s scientists quickly learned that the system humans use to break down proteins is largely conserved across species. After a pilot program, Bayer is committing more than $55 million to a joint venture that the partners say is the first time industry will apply protein degradation to agricultural applications.

Bayer and Arvinas researchers have a lot to learn about the details of how that system works in plants and insects, says Pascal von Koskull-Döring, head of weed control early discovery for Bayer Crop Science.

The first goal of the venture is similar to Arvinas’s early work in human therapeutics: to understand how protein degraders are taken up and distributed within plants, insects, and animals, Houston says. Researchers will explore which ligases can be hijacked in other species and if they are similar to those in humans.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bayer, Oerth Bio eye protein degradation for ag
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squib stick together on molecular glues
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enko and Bayer sign crop protection deal
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE