Bunge and BP form biofuel venture

Agriculture products giant Bunge has formed a Brazilian biofuel joint venture with BP. Called BP Bunge Bioenergia, the 50-50 venture will operate 11 sugarcane mills—8 from Bunge and 3 from BP. Bunge will receive $75 million, and the venture will take on $700 million of Bunge’s debt. The mills produce sugar and ethanol and sell surplus biomass-based energy to the electric grid. The deal will grow BP’s biofuel business while helping Bunge reduce its exposure to sugar milling, the companies say.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter