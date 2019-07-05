Calysta raises $30 million from BP for fish feed from gas

Calysta, which seeks to scale up technology that turns methane-consuming microorganisms into animal feed, has raised $30 million from BP Ventures, an arm of the energy giant BP. The deal includes natural gas and power supply. Calysta produces its first product, a fish feed called FeedKind, at a facility in Teesside, England. Cargill, another Calysta partner, plans to build a larger FeedKind facility in Tennessee.
