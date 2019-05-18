Calysta’s natural gas fish food gets tryout

Shrimp fed protein made from natural gas were, in turn, fed to attendees at the recent Seafood Expo Global in Brussels. The alternative protein technology belongs to California’s Calysta, which grows protein-rich bacteria by feeding them methane. Rather than fish meal from wild-caught fish, Thai Union Group’s shrimp ate the new protein along with tuna-processing by-products. Calysta and Cargill are building a facility in Memphis, Tennessee, to produce the feed protein.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter