DSM hires Patricia Malarkey as chief innovation officer

DSM has named Patricia Malarkey, former head of R&D at Syngenta, as its chief innovation officer effective March 15. She will replace Rob van Leen, who is leaving DSM later this year after holding the role for more than a decade. Malarkey is a British and US national with 30 years in agricultural innovation and “a breadth of technical knowledge across biology, chemistry, and biotechnology,” DSM says.
