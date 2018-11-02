Evonik backs chick-saving start-up In Ovo

Evonik Industries has invested in the Dutch start-up In Ovo, which has developed a process for determining the sex of a chicken embryo inside of the egg soon after fertilization. Only female chicks are raised in egg production facilities; In Ovo estimates 3.2 billion day-old male chicks are killed annually worldwide. The company’s system takes a sample through a tiny resealable hole and tests it for a sex biomarker using mass spectrometry. In Ovo is working to speed up its 1-second-per-egg process.
