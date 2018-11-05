Quote of the Week

November 5, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 44
Discover new companies connecting groundbreaking chemistry to pressing problems
Credit: Harry Campbell
Discover new companies connecting groundbreaking chemistry to pressing problems
Conference of black chemists and chemical engineers encourages connections, from high school students through university presidents
Newly minted Nobelist Frances Arnold talks about the past and future of evolved enzymes
Instrument makers and academia’s analytical researchers need each other, but speed bumps sometimes mark the way
Recovery from the storm could take months or longer after the chemistry building suffered significant damage
This formulation chemist turned cosmetics entrepreneur whips up bold fragrances and daring lip colors
High school teams compete in STEM Week Science Bowl at NOBCChE meeting
Critics say agreement is vague and fails to target a cut in plastics production