FMC invests in Delaware agricultural research site

FMC says it will invest more than $50 million over the next 3 years to upgrade a greenhouse and other facilities at its Newark, Delaware, agricultural research site. It acquired the 515-acre Stine Research Center campus in 2017 as part of its acquisition of a large portion of DuPont’s crop protection business. FMC, now a pure-play agrochemical company, plans to spend $2 billion on R&D through 2023.
