Monsanto links up with AgriMetis

Monsanto will collaborate with agricultural chemical firm AgriMetis, a 2016 C&EN Start-up to Watch, on new insect protection compounds. AgriMetis creates semisynthetic compounds using Saccharopolyspora spinosa. The bacterium is currently the source of spinosad insecticides, which are made via fermentation. AgriMetis chemically alters the fermentation product to improve characteristics such as potency and the species that can be targeted.
