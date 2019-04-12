Novozymes and Bayer end BioAg microbe alliance

The enzyme maker Novozymes has ended its BioAg Alliance with Bayer. Novozymes formed the alliance with Monsanto in 2014 to commercialize microbe-based growth enhancement products for corn and soybeans. Bayer acquired Monsanto last year. The two firms will continue to collaborate, Novozymes says, but now it can work with other firms as well. For starters, Novozymes has signed a distribution pact in Canada with Univar Solutions and a development partnership for new crops with UPL.
