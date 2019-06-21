OCI and Adnoc will combine fertilizer units

OCI is combining its Middle East and North African nitrogen fertilizer business with the fertilizer operations of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc). OCI operates plants in Algeria and Egypt. Adnoc has plants in the United Arab Emirates. Together they will have 5 million metric tons (t) of urea capacity and 1.5 million t of merchant ammonia capacity. The combined operation will have $1.7 billion in annual sales and be the region’s largest supplier of nitrogen fertilizers. OCI and Adnoc will have 58% and 42% stakes in the partnership, respectively.
