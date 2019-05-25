UK’s Genus, Beijing Capital to gene edit a pig

The British livestock breeding firm Genus has inked a deal with Beijing Capital Agribusiness (BCA) to develop pigs gene-edited to resist the porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus. BCA is part of a Chinese state-owned conglomerate. The firm will provide Genus with up-front and milestone payments of $20 million. Once China approves the gene-edited pig, the two firms plan to launch a joint venture. China, the world’s largest pork market, is working to modernize pork production but has been hindered by disease outbreaks.
