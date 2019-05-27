Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 27, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 21

Strengthen your ‘soft’ skills, project positive energy, and more advice to help you get your foot in the door

Cover image:Strengthen your ‘soft’ skills, project positive energy, and more advice to help you get your foot in the door

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Quote of the Week

“We do need to keep thinking about how we can attract the high quality of people we need. We won’t lower the bar.”

Natalie Insley, human resources manager, Sygnature Discovery

Employment

Hiring managers share tips for landing your first chemical industry job

Exploring the superheavy elements at the end of the periodic table

These scientists want to know how elements 104 through 118 look and behave

The newest food trend is in the ground

Food companies’ sustainability goals hinge on soil health

  • Outsourcing

    British contract research firms fight to find science talent

    As business with drug companies grows, keeping the lab bench full is an increasing challenge

  • Chemical Regulation

    Former senator Jeff Flake applies his core values to drug prices, China, and the environment

    The Arizona conservative echoed the views of chemical executives during a visit to a conference in Chicago

Science Concentrates

image name
Green Chemistry

Electrified reactor could slash climate impact of industrial hydrogen production

Replacing gas combustion with renewable electricity to heat steam-methane reformers would cut global CO2 emissions

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Celebrating science by the slice and a chemistry promposal

 

