Veramaris venture opens algal oil plant

Veramaris, a joint venture between DSM and Evonik Industries, has opened a $200 million facility in Blair, Nebraska, dedicated to making omega-3 algal oils as food for farm-raised salmon. Omega-3 levels in farmed salmon have been declining over the past decade, Veramaris says. The joint venture says it can help the aquaculture industry reverse this decline without having to harvest more wild fish as an omega-3 source.
