Vestaron gets $40 million for biopesticides

Kalamazoo, Michigan–based Vestaron has closed a $40 million series B financing round led by Novo Holdings, parent company of Novo Nordisk and Novozymes. Vestaron develops biopesticides based on peptides found in spider venom. The start-up says they could prove to be environmentally friendly alternatives to synthetic crop protection chemicals. The company thus far has two products: one for greenhouse pests such as thrips, whiteflies, aphids, and mites and another for lepidopterans such as moths.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter