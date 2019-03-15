Yara launches smartphone nitrogen sensor

The fertilizer firm Yara has launched a free smartphone app that helps farmers determine crop nitrogen needs by imaging their leaves with the phone’s camera. The YaraIrix system measures chlorophyll levels in winter wheat, rapeseed, corn, and barley during early growth stages. It returns an instant fertilizer dose recommendation. For later growth stages, growers can use a clip that goes over the phone’s camera to turn it into a nitrogen sensor.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter