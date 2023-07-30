Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

C&EN CENTENNIAL

From the archives: The 1960s

Rachel Carson gets a scathing review

by Alexander H. Tullo
July 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Archives logo

Few would disagree that Silent Spring, Rachel Carson’s 1962 book denouncing the indiscriminate use of pesticides like DDT, became a foundational document for the modern environmental movement. Writing on the occasion of Carson’s 100th birthday, in 2007, C&EN editor in chief Rudy Baum assesses the book’s deep impact: “At a time when humans largely believed themselves to be apart from nature and destined to control it, Carson argued passionately that nature is, in fact, a network of interconnections and interdependencies and that humans are a part of that network and threaten its cohesion at their own peril.” In 1962, C&EN did not receive the book so cordially. We published a review with the patriarchal and dismissive title “Silence, Miss Carson.” The piece, by William J. Darby, a professor of biochemistry at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, doesn’t get any more charitable from there. Darby accuses Carson of cherry-picking sources, providing no new information, making emotional appeals, quoting scientists out of context, and misinterpreting data. “The responsible scientist should read this book to understand the ignorance of those writing on the subject and the educational task which lies ahead,” he concludes. But even at the time, Darby’s piece brought rebuttal. “No informed person who is honest can claim that our environment is not being changed in many harmful ways,” reader Joseph Hoffman says in a letter to C&EN a few weeks later.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

‘Died’ versus ‘murdered’
Elevating The Conversation
Objectivity Lost

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE