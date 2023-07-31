Quote of the Week

July 31, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 25
Companies aim to curb pollution from fertilizer by replacing it with nitrogen-producing microbes. Some farmers and researchers doubt they work as advertised
“If you’re a grower, yield is what’s going to pay the bills.”
They may soon emerge from the shadow of lithium ion to store renewable energy
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning dives into the materials science of swimwear.
Both organizations failed to meet legal standards of transparency and independence during assessment’s peer-review process, the trade group claims
Human biomolecular atlas project reports on how cell types fit together in 3D
The bond-forming power of radical chemistry meets the stereoselectivity of biocatalysis