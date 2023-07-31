Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 31, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 25

Companies aim to curb pollution from fertilizer by replacing it with nitrogen-producing microbes. Some farmers and researchers doubt they work as advertised

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 25
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“If you’re a grower, yield is what’s going to pay the bills.”

Daniel Kaiser, agricultural extension researcher, University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Agriculture

Can microbes replace synthetic fertilizer?

Companies aim to curb pollution from fertilizer by replacing it with nitrogen-producing microbes. Some farmers and researchers doubt they work as advertised

Flow batteries, the forgotten energy storage device

They may soon emerge from the shadow of lithium ion to store renewable energy

From the archives: The 1960s

Rachel Carson gets a scathing review

  • Polymers

    Periodic Graphics: The materials science of swimwear

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning dives into the materials science of swimwear.

  • Chemical Regulation

    The ACC sues the US EPA and the National Academies over formaldehyde risk assessment

    Both organizations failed to meet legal standards of transparency and independence during assessment’s peer-review process, the trade group claims

  • Biological Chemistry

    An atlas of the body

    Human biomolecular atlas project reports on how cell types fit together in 3D

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Biocatalysis

Enzyme and photocatalyst team up to make nonnatural amino acids

The bond-forming power of radical chemistry meets the stereoselectivity of biocatalysis

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Kimchi chemistry and cat-nose chromatography

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT