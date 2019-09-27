ADM and LG Chem to develop biobased acrylic acid

Archer Daniels Midland and South Korea’s LG Chem are joining forces to develop biobased acrylic acid made from corn processed by ADM. LG Chem, a major producer of petrochemical acrylic acid, says it will consider construction of a North American plant that converts biobased acrylic acid into superabsorbent polymers used in diapers. Other large firms, including BASF and ADM competitor Cargill, pursued biobased acrylic acid early this decade, but their plans didn’t come to fruition.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter