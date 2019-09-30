Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09738-cover1-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09738-cover1-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 30, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 38

Chemists worldwide tell C&EN what they value about international collaborations, at a time when some scientists might feel uncertain about their future

Cover image:Chemists worldwide tell C&EN what they value about international collaborations, at a time when some scientists might feel uncertain about their future

Credit: Molly Ferguson

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 38
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“By making it harder and harder for students to go to the US, we are shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Carlos J. Bustamante, Professor of molecular and cell biology, physics and chemistry, University of California, Berkeley

Careers

Science bridges international borders

Is it time to crack down on ethylene oxide emissions?

Chemical makers push back on possible tighter controls of carcinogen in the US

After fallow years, fermentation returns to Japan

Adoption of new technologies is making the country competitive once again in biotechnology

  • Environment

    How a Santa Cruz toxicologist helped push through a ban on lead ammunition in California

    Having linked the ammunition to condor poisonings, Myra Finkelstein is now turning her attention to other toxic threats for birds

  • Biochemistry

    Periodic Graphics: Ant venom and pheromones

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning homes in on the chemicals that help the insects protect themselves and communicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Graduate Education

Graduate students lose right to unionize

US labor board proposal says no to unionization at private schools

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

MEETINGS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Handy science

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT