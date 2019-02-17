Afyren gets funds for biobased organic acids plant

The French biobased chemical firm Afyren has raised $24 million in a funding round led by Sofinnova Partners and Valquest Partners, bringing its total funding to roughly $65 million. The company will use the money to build a biobased organic acid plant that will use waste agricultural biomass as a feedstock. Afyren says it produces building-block molecules via fermentation with non-GMO microbes, then uses chemistry to create higher-value chemicals.
