Almac moves on continuous flow, boosts peptides

Almac Sciences has completed an expansion of active pharmaceutical ingredient production in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, that adds continuous-flow manufacturing capabilities. The company also plans to implement continuous-flow manufacturing at its Arran Chemical facility in Athlone, Ireland. Meanwhile, Almac has added a second high-throughput peptide line at its Edinburgh, Scotland, facility, where it manufactures neoantigen-derived peptides for use in patient-specific cancer vaccines.
