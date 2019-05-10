Anellotech gets validation from aromatics pilot plant

Anellotech says it has validated its technology to make biobased aromatic chemicals from loblolly pine biomass at its pilot plant in Silsbee, Texas. The company’s technology pretreats the woody material and converts it to aromatics in a catalytic reactor. The process yields a mixture of benzene, toluene, xylene, other distillates, and carbon monoxide. In the pilot, yields of liquid products were 22–24% by weight of the feedstock. Anellotech says it is working to raise funds for a commercial facility and also hopes to license its technology to other companies.
