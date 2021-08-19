Antheia to access Ginkgo’s enzyme screening and design technology

Ginkgo Bioworks, a Boston-based cell-programming specialist, will deploy its high-throughput enzyme design and screening technology to help the synthetic biology firm Antheia broaden its pipeline of drug active ingredients and starting materials. Antheia recently raised $73 million to advance its method for making complex molecules in yeast. Meanwhile, Ginkgo and Aldevron say they have made progress in their partnership to optimize Aldevron’s production of messenger RNA vaccine components.
