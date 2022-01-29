Asahi Kasei readies biobased acrylonitrile in South Korea

Asahi Kasei will start producing acrylonitrile from biomass-derived propylene at its Tongsuh Petrochemical subsidiary in South Korea. Asahi says Tongsuh is the first acrylonitrile maker in Asia to be certified to make biobased propylene using the mass-balance method of feeding biomass-derived raw materials into a petrochemical plant and assigning them to certain products. Acrylonitrile is used to make acrylic fiber and other polymers.
