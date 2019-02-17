Australian firm Circa readies a safer solvent

The Australian firm Circa Group has opened a demonstration plant for dihydrolevoglucosenone, a cellulose-derived solvent it calls Cyrene. It built the plant in a joint venture with the Norwegian paper company Norske Skog. Circa sees Cyrene as an alternative to traditional dipolar aprotic solvents such as N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone, which has been labeled a substance of very high concern in Europe.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter