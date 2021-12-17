Avantium moves ahead on FDCA plant

Avantium is going ahead with plans to build a furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) plant in Delfzijl, the Netherlands, after securing $100 million in financing for the facility. FDCA is reacted with ethylene glycol to make polyethylene furanoate, a polyester with strong barrier properties. Avantium will make FDCA from high-fructose syrup and is lining up customers that will use the resulting polymer. Avantium may have competition from the recently launched US start-up ReSource Chemical, which plans to make FDCA from nonfood biomass and carbon dioxide.
