BASF invests in China’s Bota Bio

BASF has invested an undisclosed sum in Bota Bio, a start-up based in Hangzhou, China. Bota, launched in 2019, is developing microbes and enzymes that produce sweeteners, vitamins, and personal care and crop protection products. BASF says the technology expands market opportunities for products that can’t be made cost effectively via conventional means. It adds that Bota’s computational abilities allow quick improvement of organisms and processes.
