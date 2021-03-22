Quote of the Week

March 22, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 10
Researchers are investigating whether microbes can help break down fluorinated contaminants
Cover image:Researchers are investigating whether microbes can help break down fluorinated contaminants
Credit: Rick Smith
Researchers are investigating whether microbes can help break down fluorinated contaminants
Despite the hurdles, chemistry students are still determined to be scientists
Environmental and community groups come together on an action plan for the Biden administration
How the scientists behind P&G’s Febreze work to balance safety and efficacy to tackle your home’s complicated odors
Analysis shows relationships with advisers and peers, finances, prestige of institution, and presence of faculty of color all affect the outlook of graduate students from disadvantaged groups
The discovery could help solve space chemistry puzzles but many gaps still remain