Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 22, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 10

Researchers are investigating whether microbes can help break down fluorinated contaminants

Credit: Rick Smith

Quote of the Week

“If it’s going to fail, let’s fail fast so that we do not waste time on this.”

Pedro J. J. Alvarez, environmental engineer, Rice University

Persistent Pollutants

Can microbes save us from PFAS?

Researchers are investigating whether microbes can help break down fluorinated contaminants

Undergrads hit hard by pandemic navigate disruptions

Despite the hurdles, chemistry students are still determined to be scientists

Activists rally to put a lid on plastics

Environmental and community groups come together on an action plan for the Biden administration

  • Consumer Products

    Staying at home stinks. Chemistry can make it smell better, at least

    How the scientists behind P&G’s Febreze work to balance safety and efficacy to tackle your home’s complicated odors

  • Graduate Education

    Women, students from underrepresented groups feel less supported in chemistry graduate school in the US

    Analysis shows relationships with advisers and peers, finances, prestige of institution, and presence of faculty of color all affect the outlook of graduate students from disadvantaged groups

Science Concentrates

image name
Astrochemistry

PAHs lurking among the stars have now been identified

The discovery could help solve space chemistry puzzles but many gaps still remain

Business & Policy Concentrates

