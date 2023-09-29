BASF invests in plant-based chemicals

BASF has signed a long-term agreement to obtain biobased 1,4-butanediol from Qore, a joint venture of Cargill and Helm. Qore is building a $300 million plant in Eddyville, Iowa, that will make butanediol from corn rather than fossil fuels. BASF plans to use the chemical to make derivatives such as the spandex intermediate polytetrahydrofuran. Separately, BASF has started producing the coatings and adhesives solvent 2-octyl acrylate in Ludwigshafen, Germany, using 2-octanol derived from castor oil.
