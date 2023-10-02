Advertisement

October 2, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 32

Layout, safety, and sustainability are just some of the considerations

Volume 101 | Issue 32
Quote of the Week

“This whole building was an experiment, and that’s what experiments are all about: you learn from them.”

Peter Licence, chemist, University of Nottingham

People

Scenes from where chemists work

C&EN readers share images of the laboratories where they work and what makes those spaces special to them

C&EN talks with Peter J. T. Morris, science historian

The design of today’s chemical laboratories still owes much to the developments of 19th-century chemists

The science of designing a modern laboratory

Layout, safety, and sustainability are just some of the considerations

  • Publishing

    Science publishers settle lawsuits with ResearchGate

    Academic social networking site to use system that checks for copyrights

  • Natural Products

    Liquid from rootlike structures may make mushrooms grow

    Substance produced by fungal mycelium contains novel bioactive compounds

  • Consumer Safety

    US safety commission seeks data on PFAS in consumer products

    Agency requests exposure and toxicity information from stakeholders

Science Concentrates

image name
Publishing

Science publishers settle lawsuits with ResearchGate

Academic social networking site to use system that checks for copyrights

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Spotting molecules in the wild

 

