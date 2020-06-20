BASF unit Isobionics to build distillation plant

Isobionics, an industrial biotech firm that BASF acquired last year, will build a facility in Geleen, the Netherlands, to distill flavor and fragrance ingredients made via fermentation. BASF acquired Isobionics as part of a push into renewable flavor and fragrance ingredients. Isobionics says it will use the facility to scale up six new aroma ingredients in addition to valencene, an orange-smelling compound that was one of its first products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter