June 22, 2020 Issue

June 22, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 24

With the help of outsourcing partners, the small biotech firm Nabriva brought lefamulin to patients by itself. Now it needs to make a profit in the tough-to-crack antibiotic business

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 24
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Every time there is a major incident, we demonstrate our value to the American public.”

Kristen Kulinowski, former member, US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board

Drug Development

One molecule’s journey from discovery to market

With the help of outsourcing partners, the small biotech firm Nabriva brought lefamulin to patients by itself. Now it needs to make a profit in the tough-to-crack antibiotic business

Electronic Materials

Strongly correlated materials could enable new applications in computing, sensing, and infrared camouflage

Vanadium dioxide and samarium nickel oxide transform from insulators to metals and back when triggered by heat, light, or other stimuli

Polymers

Plastics during the pandemic

COVID-19 has meant a shift in plastics markets, and polymer makers are hustling to keep up

  • Industrial Safety

    Former US Chemical Safety Board member Kristen Kulinowski reflects on her term

    She is ‘bullish’ on the board’s future despite history of turmoil

  • Employment

    What you need to know to get back to the lab amid the COVID-19 pandemic

    Managing expectations will be key, says Jen Heemstra

Science Concentrates

image name
Infectious disease

Dexamethasone appears to help severe cases of COVID-19

The inexpensive, well-studied steroid could give doctors another tool in the coronavirus pandemic

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Outreach

Citizen science for sourdough and synchrotrons

 

