June 22, 2020 Issue

One molecule’s journey from discovery to market
With the help of outsourcing partners, the small biotech firm Nabriva brought lefamulin to patients by itself. Now it needs to make a profit in the tough-to-crack antibiotic business
June 22, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 24
Vanadium dioxide and samarium nickel oxide transform from insulators to metals and back when triggered by heat, light, or other stimuli
COVID-19 has meant a shift in plastics markets, and polymer makers are hustling to keep up
She is ‘bullish’ on the board’s future despite history of turmoil
Managing expectations will be key, says Jen Heemstra
The inexpensive, well-studied steroid could give doctors another tool in the coronavirus pandemic