BP has signed an agreement to commercialize technology Virent has been developing with Johnson Matthey for making biobased p-xylene. The process takes biomass such as sugars and polysaccharides and, in aqueous and catalytic steps, converts it into aromatic chemicals and other hydrocarbons. BP wants to use biobased p-xylene to produce purified terephthalic acid (PTA), the main raw material for the soda-bottle plastic polyethylene terephthalate. Beverage companies have long sought biobased PTA so they can market their drinks in plant-based bottles.
