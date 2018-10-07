Biobased chemical developer Genomatica raises another $90 million

The biobased chemical developer Genomatica has raised $90 million in its latest round of fundraising. Among the firm’s investors is Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company that is expanding its research pact with Genomatica. Genomatica takes credit for two commercial processes: The Italian firm Novamont uses its technology in a 1,4-butanediol plant that opened in 2016, and Genomatica markets its own product, 1,3-butanediol, to the cosmetics industry.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter