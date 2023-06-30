Biobased chemical maker Amyris to cut jobs as CEO departs

The biobased chemical maker Amyris says its CEO, John Melo, has resigned, effective immediately, and that layoffs are starting as part of a previously announced plan to cut costs by $250 million. Amyris was formed in 2006 with fermentation technology from the University of California, Berkeley, lab of chemical engineer Jay D. Keasling. The California-based firm says its ingredients are in over 20,000 consumer products, but it continues to lose money. Melo had led Amyris for 16 years.
